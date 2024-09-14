Thane court acquits four persons accused of attacking hawker

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted four persons accused of attacking a hawker, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charge of attempt to murder against them.

Additional sessions judge DS Deshmukh, in an order dated September 10, acquitted Rakesh Rajkumar Banmakode (45), his brother Sonu (40), Alka Rajkumar Banmakode (60), and Shobha Mhsake (78) for the attack on a hawker in 2014.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly attacked the victim, Mohammad Gulshan Mohammed Ibrahim Sayyed (44), with a sword and sickle near Mumbra railway station on the night of March 1, 2014, and seriously injured him.

Appearing for the defence, advocate Sudhakar Parad argued that the alleged accused were not connected to the attack and were falsely roped into the crime.

After considering the prosecution and the defence submissions, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt and the alleged accused needed to be given the benefit of the doubt. PTI COR ARU