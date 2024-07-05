Thane court acquits man accused of killing friend, says prosecution failed to prove charges

Thane, Jul 5 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane city has acquitted a 52-year-old man who was accused of killing his friend over money about 12 years ago.

Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against Inamul Iyadali Haq, a vegetable vendor.

A copy of the order dated July 2 was made available on Friday.

According to the prosecution, Haq and Tazajul Haq Dukku Shaikh, also a vegetable vendor, shared the same room in Thane’s Kopri area. Haq had lent some money to his roommate and was demanding it back.

During a fight between the two over the money in September 2012, Haq fatally attacked Shaikh with a knife, claimed the prosecution. Haq was arrested after nine years.

Defence lawyer Sagar Kolhe contested the claim, raising several questions about the prosecution’s version and the probe.

In the order, the judge noted, “At the outset, it would be apposite to mention that there is no eye witness to the incident. The prosecution has not even examined the landlady to show that the accused and victim were residing together in that room at the given point of time.” The court said the victim’s brother was at his native place then. He returned to Thane after being informed by the police. “Even this witness has stated that he had suspicion that since the accused was staying with victim, he might have killed him,” the court said.

“In the aforesaid circumstances, it cannot at all be said that the prosecution has been successful in bringing home the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” the court said, acquitting Haq. PTI COR NR