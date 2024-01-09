Thane court acquits man accused of killing sister's boyfriend

Thane Jan 9 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 33-year-old man who was accused of stabbing and killing his sister's boyfriend.

Principal district and sessions judge S B Agarwal acquitted Ganesh Babu Reddy by giving him the benefit of the doubt.

The copy of the order passed on January 2 was made available on Monday.

According to the prosecution, Reddy stabbed to death Akash Pramod More on November 5, 2019, in the Wagle Estate area of Thane city.

The victim was having an affair with Reddy's sister, and the latter did not approve of the same, they said.

The court noted that none of the eyewitnesses supported the prosecution's case and turned hostile during the trial.

It also highlighted that the recovery or discovery of evidence by the accused pertained to a location already known to the police, making it less credible.

The court held that the evidence did not connect the accused to the crime beyond a reasonable doubt and acquitted Reddy in the case. PTI COR ARU