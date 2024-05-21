Thane court acquits man accused of molesting minor girl

Thane, May 21 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 52-year-old auto-rickshaw driver accused of molesting a minor girl in 2013, observing the victim did not support the prosecution's case.

Special POCSO court judge at Kalyan, V A Patravale, in her order on May 8, said the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the accused, who needs to be given the benefit of the doubt.

A copy of the order was made available on Monday.

The prosecutor informed the court that the victim, then aged 13, complained to her mother that the accused, who used to ferry her to school in his auto-rickshaw, touched her inappropriately and threatened her not to inform her parents about it.

Based on a police complaint, a case was registered against the accused under section 354A (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In her order, the judge noted that since the victim did not support the prosecution, permission was granted to ask leading questions. However, even while answering these questions, she did not support the prosecution's case.

There was not an iota of evidence against the accused to convict him for the offences he has been charged with, the order stated. PTI COR GK ARU