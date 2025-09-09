Thane court acquits man accused of raping, assaulting woman

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted a 21-year-old man accused of raping a woman on the promise of marriage in 2016, citing inconsistencies in her testimony and lack of corroborating evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge D S Deshmukh acquitted Vijay Dinesh Mishra, who was booked on the charges of rape, assault, cheating, and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

A copy of the order passed on September 2 was made available on Monday.

As per the case registered in October 2016, the accused allegedly repeatedly raped the complainant under the pretext of marriage, physically assaulted her, and cheated her of Rs 6.4 lakh.

The prosecution examined four witnesses, including the complainant and her father, during the seven-year trial.

The judge noted a contradiction in the woman's testimony in court and her initial FIR.

The court pointed out that the long delay in reporting the alleged assaults, which began in January 2016, suggested a consensual relationship.

"Her silence creates doubt about her version that she was repeatedly raped by the accused," it stated.

A chemical analysis report found human blood on the woman's clothes, but the prosecution failed to provide evidence linking the blood to the accused, the court noted.

The defence argued that the complaint against the accused was lodged due to a financial dispute.

The court also noted that the woman admitted to having quarrelled with the accused and their families, leading to the filing of cross-complaints.

The judge also pointed out that the woman and her father had admitted to a settlement deed and receiving money from the accused.

The court concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove the accused's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. PTI COR ARU