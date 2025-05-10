Thane court acquits man in 2015 triple murder case

Thane, May 10 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 44-year-old man accused of killing three persons, including an infant, by arson in 2015, citing insufficient witness testimonies.

Principal District and Sessions Court judge S B Agrawal on Friday acquitted Bahadursingh Vadansingh Parmar, a jeweller, of charges under sections 302 (murder) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution alleged that on the intervening night of December 30 and 31, 2015, Parmar set ablaze Shukila Babalu Shaikh (18), Taniya Bahadur Singh, and their 13-month-old son Jaydev Bahadur Singh in their residence at Mira Road (east).

They contended that Parmar had an extra-marital affair with Taniya, who worked as a waitress, and they were living together.

Jaydev was their son, and Taniya's sister Shukila had been residing with them.

The prosecution alleged that Parmar wanted to end the relationship but faced resistance from Taniya, and they quarrelled frequently.

It claimed that Parmar purchased petrol, poured it under the door of the room where the victims were sleeping, and set it on fire before fleeing the scene.

Judge Agrawal pointed out that the testimonies of Vivek Ravindra Mane, the housing society chairman, who claimed to have seen CCTV footage of Parmar and an employee and owner of the petrol pump, were not of much help to the prosecution and were insufficient.

"From the entire investigation, it is apparent that the same is carried out in a quite casual manner, although it was the case of a triple murder and that too by setting the victims ablaze. The CCTV footage that could have been crucial evidence has not been duly proved," the court said. PTI COR ARU