Thane court acquits three charged for rape of minor

Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has acquitted three persons, including two auto drivers, in the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl last year, giving them the benefit of doubt.

In his order of July 30, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, Special Judge AS Bhagwat held that the prosecution had failed to prove any of the charges against the accused.

It was alleged that the three abducted the teenager on the intervening night of October 22-23 last year and took her near the Kharegaon level crossing. While one of them raped the girl, the other two molested her, the court was told.

The three were booked for rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Defence counsel SR Parad contested the charges, arguing that the trio was not at all connected with the alleged crime. Also, the prosecution witnesses did not support the prosecution theory.

The court said the prosecution could not prove the charges against the three – auto drivers Laxman Shivaji Khatal and Vicky Keraba Aaywade and the third person, Pradeep Omprakash Jaiswal – and acquitted them. PTI COR NR