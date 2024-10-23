Thane court acquits three men accused in 2018 murder case

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A court here has acquitted three persons booked on the charge of murdering a man in 2018 for want of sufficient evidence.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, S. B. Agrawal, noted that the confession of one of the accused cannot be relied upon to implicate others.

The copy of the judgement, delivered on October 21, was made available on Wednesday.

The accused trio of Sunil Sahu (25), Ranjay Saha (24), and Raj Pratapsingh Praja, were booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly killing Maruti Pawar with a large stone during a quarrel in Mumbra township of Thane district on November 15, 2018. One person is absconding in the case.

Judge Agrawal noted insufficient evidence to support the charges, emphasising critical observations throughout the judgement.

"The evidence presented did not substantiate the claims of murder. Considering all the aforesaid circumstances, solely on the basis of this confession no offence can be said to be made out against the accused persons," the judge stated.

"It was pointed out that one accused had implicated others without admitting guilt himself. This confession can neither be of any help for the purpose of the person making it or for that matter the other accused," the order stated.

The judge raised concerns regarding the manner in which confessions were recorded, suggesting potential procedural flaws that undermined the reliability of the evidence. PTI COR NSK