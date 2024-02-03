Thane court acquits three men booked under MCOCA

Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) A court in Thane district has acquitted three men booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for their involvement in heinous offences.

Advertisment

Special judge Amit Shete on Friday acquitted the accused, Prakash Dashrath Dhanva (26), Milind Shankar Dhanva (25) and Dashrath Tandel (52), citing that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges levelled against them.

The MCOCA was invoked against the trio, who were allegedly involved in heinous offences, including attempt to murder, in the limits of Wada, Manor, Virar, Tulinj, Arnala, Dahanu and Boisar police stations of Palghar district.

Advocates Poonit Mahimkar and Rajesh More, who appeared for the defence, argued that the charges against the accused were false.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove any charges against the accused, and hence, they needed to be given the benefit of the doubt. PTI COR ARU