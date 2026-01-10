Thane court acquits three men in 2022 attempted murder case

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The sessions court in Maharashtra’s Thane city has acquitted three men charged with attempted murder and assault, citing lack of evidence.

In its order of January 8, a copy of which was made available on Saturday, the court also noted that the prosecution could not produce the complainant and a witness during the trial.

According to court papers, one Inzamam-ul-Amiruddin Siddiqui suffered injuries after being assaulted by the three accused, Chotan Jitendra Ghosh (25), Arshad Iliyas Khan (26), and Anas Abdulmuttalib Khan (23), in February 2022 over a past enmity.

While police claimed to have recovered a sword from one of the accused and recorded witness statements, the defence maintained that the men were falsely implicated.

Additional Sessions Judge A S Bhagwat said the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Despite examining two witnesses, including an eyewitness, the evidence was insufficient to establish the guilt of the accused, the court said.

Since the complainant and a witness were not traceable, the evidence of the two witnesses who were examined was of no use, the judge said. "As the charges levelled against the accused are not proved, the said accused are eligible to be acquitted from this case," said the court.