Thane court acquits trio accused of killing man over mobile game

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A sessions court in Maharashtra’s Thane has acquitted three youths, all aged 23, who were accused of killing a man over a mobile game in 2022.

In his order on Thursday, Sessions Judge S B Agrawal noted major inconsistencies in the testimonies of the eyewitnesses, including the victim’s mother, and weaknesses in the evidence related to the recovery of weapons.

According to the prosecution, Sahil Baban Jadhav was killed by three persons, identified as Pranav Prabhakar Mali, Ronit Khandu Gaikwad and Sandesh Kakasaheb Dere, due to a previous quarrel over a PUBG game.

“Considering the overall aspects of the matter, the evidence of this witness cannot be taken at its face value as regard her witnessing the incident, without corroboration,” the judge said, referring to the testimony of Jadhav’s mother.

About the other purported eyewitness, the court said their testimonies were deemed contradictory and doubtful.

The court also described as “surprisingly doubtful” the testimony of a witness, who claimed he was assaulted by the accused after the murder. The court said his statement was recorded after a week, and his injury certificate was not produced.

Judge Agrawal acquitted the three accused, saying, “... it cannot be said that the prosecution has been successful in bringing home the guilt of the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.” PTI COR NR