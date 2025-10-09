Thane court acquits two businessmen of assaulting traffic cop, rash driving

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane city has acquitted two businessmen seven years after they were accused of rash driving and assaulting a traffic policeman.

In his order of October 7, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S B Agrawal said the prosecution had failed to prove the charge against the accused, identified as Ravi Khimji Sampat (56) and Jagdish Keshavlal Bimane (43).

According to court papers, traffic policeman Nandkumar Dadasaheb Bhosale stopped the duo on the morning of February 23, 2018, accusing them of rash driving. The two threatened Bhosale, held his collar, pushed him and hit him in the chest, alleged the prosecution.

The court examined five prosecution witnesses, including Bhosale and his associate, but found the evidence insufficient to establish the guilt of the accused.

Judge Agrawal said that “other than the vague assertion that he was pushed by the accused persons, the other aspects have not been narrated by the informant (Bhosale)”.

Bhosale’s associate Anil Jadhav merely told the court that there was a minor incident and he took the informant to the hospital. Jadhav also submitted that he was not with Bhosale at the time of the incident, observed the court.

“Considering the evidence, it cannot be said that the prosecution has been successful in bringing home the guilt,” said the judge. PTI COR NR