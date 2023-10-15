Thane court convicts man, two sisters for harassing wife, setting her ablaze

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district convicted a man and his two sisters for the death of his wife, who was harassed and set ablaze.

Additional district judge Pranaykumar Mohan Gupta found the three accused guilty of charges under section 304 (I) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The copy of the order passed on October 5 was made available on Sunday.

The court sentenced Nasruddin Nuruddin Khan (27) and his elder sister Tahira (29) to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, while his younger sister Jerina Shahrukh Khan (25) was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 2,000 each was imposed on the trio.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane informed the court that the victim Amina Nasruddin Khan had married Nasruddin in 2017 and was harassed by him and her sisters-in-law.

On the morning of April 29, 2018, the accused quarrelled with the victim, abused, and assaulted her, she said.

Tahira then poured kerosene on the victim and Jerina asked Nasruddin to set her ablaze. The victim sustained severe burn injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on May 3, the prosecutor said.

Ten prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial, she said.