Thane court convicts two Bangladeshi women for illegal stay

Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) A Thane court has convicted two Bangladeshi women for illegally entering India and staying here without valid documents.

Police had apprehended Kohinoorbegam Rojgul Islam Saddar (58) and Anuarabegam Ansarali Tofadar (60) from Indiranagar Zopadpatti in Bhayandar East on December 20, 2023 and charged them under various provisions of the Foreigners Act after a probe.

The two women told court they were in jail for almost 16 months now.

In his order of April 16, details of which were made available on Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat, "In the above circumstances and considering the fact that the accused are of old age and are in jail from about one and half years, leniency in sentencing is required to be done." "The offences they have been accused of are punishable by imprisonment of five years. The accused are jail in since December 20, 2023. Hence, it would be appropriate to convict them under Foreigners Order 1948 read with Foreigners Act 1948 and sentence them for imprisonment of 1 year, 3 months 27 days," the judge said.

The women are from Khulna in Bangladesh, APP VG Kadu said. PTI COR BNM