Thane court discharges man in 2008 kidnapping, rape case

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district court discharged a man in a 17-year-old kidnapping and rape case, citing delays and changed circumstances as he had married the victim.

The sessions court discharged Siddhik Sirajul Raheman Shaikh (39) in a case registered against him in 2008 under sections 366-A (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

A copy of the order passed on February 13 was made available on Sunday.

The prosecution alleged that on January 25, 2008, the victim, who was 16 at the time, failed to return home from college. Her father subsequently lodged a missing report, and a probe revealed that she was in a relationship with the accused, who lived in their neighbourhood in Kalwa.

The accused had travelled to his hometown in West Bengal with the girl, where they reportedly got married.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete noted that considerable time had passed, and the circumstances surrounding the case had significantly changed.

The court stated that even if the charge of rape had sufficient material for conviction, the victim would be the one to suffer the most, as her husband would be imprisoned.

"The victim and accused have performed 'nikah' and are living as husband and wife. At this belated stage, prosecuting the accused for the serious offence of rape would not be proper," the court said.

The judge further pointed out that the victim, witnesses and accused were untraceable for a considerable period, and therefore, after following due procedure, the present trial was on a dormant stage, and there was no possibility of securing their presence in future.

