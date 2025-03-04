Thane court fines doctor for attack on traffic cop

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district convicted a doctor for attacking an on-duty traffic constable and imposed a fine of Rs 5,600 on him.

Sessions judge Vasudha L Bhosale found the 43-year-old doctor guilty of obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and violating traffic regulations.

The copy of the order dated March 1 was made available on Tuesday.

Additional public prosecutor RP Patil informed the court that the incident took place on the evening of August 16, 2018, when a traffic constable intercepted the doctor's car, which was being parked on the wrong side of the road, causing a traffic jam.

When the constable demanded the accused's driving licence, he refused to comply and started shouting before threatening and pushing him.

The complaint was subsequently lodged at Kopri police station.

During the trial, the prosecution examined four witnesses to establish the accused's guilt.

Judge Bhosale noted, "The prosecution has proved that the accused had parked his vehicle on the wrong side in such a condition, causing danger or obstruction and inconvenience to other vehicles and people going from there, which was a public place." PTI COR ARU