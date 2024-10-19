Thane court hands four-day simple imprisonment to three men for attacking traffic cop

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) A court here has convicted three individuals for attacking a police constable on duty in Thane in December 2020 and handed them simple imprisonment of four days each.

Another accused was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The copy of the order passed on October 16 was made available on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, police constable Mitesh Katkar was attacked at a traffic signal in the Anandnagar area on December 16, 2020, when he asked the driver of a car to move the vehicle as it was blocking traffic flow.

"The fact that the informant was discharging his official duty is not disputed by the defence, which underscores the gravity of the assault on a public servant," Additional Sessions Court judge G T Pawar stated.

The accused trio- Aditya Lakshman Murudkar, Nilesh Rupesh Samant, and Guruprit Deepakram- were sentenced to four days of simple imprisonment each and fined Rs 5,000 individually. The default on payment will attract an additional 15-day imprisonment.

Another accused, Sushant Sharad Matvankar, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.

"This case highlights the need for rigorous enforcement of laws protecting public servants, ensuring they can perform their duties without fear of retribution," the judge noted. PTI COR NSK