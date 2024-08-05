Thane court sentences labourer to 2 years RI for attacking, injuring man

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 28-year-old man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for attacking and injuring a man with a knife.

Principal district and sessions judge S B Agrawal found the accused, Sajid Aslam Kankali, a labourer from Dahisar, guilty of the charges under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

The man was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him.

A copy of the order dated July 31 was made available on Monday.

Additional public prosecutor A P Ladwanjari told the court that on December 5, 2015, the accused took the victim's seven-year-old daughter to a forested area and molested her.

The child then complained to her father, who intercepted the accused while he was boarding a vehicle on a highway. The accused pulled out a knife and attacked the victim and injured him, he said.

The court noted that the offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was not made out.

However, the accused is liable to be convicted under section 324 and deserves to be held guilty on that count, it said. PTI COR ARU