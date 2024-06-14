Thane court sentences man 20 years RI for raping, impregnating minor niece

Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old niece.

The court on Thursday found the accused guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the deposition of a doctor and DNA evidence.

Special judge D S Deshmukh sentenced the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Special public prosecutor VG Kadu informed the court that the family resided in Kalwa, and on October 18, 2022, when no one was home, the accused raped the girl.

A few months later, the girl complained of pain in her abdomen, and a doctor confirmed that she was 16 weeks pregnant, the lawyer said.

Seven prosecution witnesses, including the girl, were examined during the trial, he said. PTI COR ARU