Thane court sentences man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Thane, Apr 9 (PTI) A Thane district court has convicted a 30-year-old man and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2019.

In his order on Tuesday, District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge NK Karande at Bhiwandi court convicted the accused, Lalla Mehmood Shah, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

In the order, the judge noted the prosecution has successfully proved all charges against the accused, a resident of Bhiwandi town, beyond reasonable doubts.

During hearing, Special Public Prosecutors Vijay Munde and Kadambini Khandagale told the court the accused barged into the home the 14-year-old girl on August 22, 2019, when she was alone, and raped her at knife point and fled.

This was the second sexual assault on the girl by the accused with the first one taking place eight days ago, they told the court, quoting the complaint filed by the victim.

Advocates Munde and Khandagale told the media that five witnesses, including the victim, her mother and grandmother, were examined by the court in the case to prove charges against the accused.

After the end of the trial, the court pronounced the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. PTI COR RSY