Thane court sentences man to 20 years RI for raping 13-year-old daughter

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his 13-year-old daughter.

Special POCSO judge D S Deshmukh found the 42-year-old accused guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, and ordered that the amount be given to the victim as compensation, and referred the case to the DLSA for payment of additional compensation.

Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that the accused lived in Kalwa with his two daughters from his first wife and the second wife and her son.

On November 8, 2020, the accused raped his daughter and warned her not to disclose anything to anyone. The victim narrated her ordeal to her elder sister and her grandmother, following which a complaint was lodged.

Six prosecution witnesses, including the victim, were examined during the trial. Some family members of the victim stopped her from deposing in court, but the girl went ahead and deposed. PTI COR ARU