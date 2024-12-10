Thane court sentences man to 3 months in jail for molesting toddler

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district convicted a man for molesting his two-year-old neighbour and sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment.

Advertisment

Special (SC&ST) judge AS Bhagwat proclaimed the accused an absconder as he did not remain present before the court after obtaining bail.

He imposed a fine of Rs 500 and sentenced the 38-year-old man to three months of (simple) imprisonment.

"The accused did not remain present before the Court after obtaining bail, and he is proclaimed absconder, and hence his trial was conducted in his absence in view of section 356 (inquiry, trial or judgment in absentia of proclaimed offender) of BNSS, 2023," the court said.

Advertisment

Appearing for the prosecution, advocate Rekha Hiwrale said the victim and the accused were neighbours, and on April 7, 2010, he lured the toddler by offering her a biscuit and took her to his house.

Later, the child's mother heard her cries and went to check on her and found both the victim and the accused naked, she said. PTI COR ARU