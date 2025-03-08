Thane court sentences man to 5 years RI for killing uncle over land dispute

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 39-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for killing his uncle over a land dispute.

District and additional sessions judge N K Karande of the Bhiwandi Sessions Court found the accused, Baliram Ganpat Budhar, a resident of Jawhar, guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The court sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

The order passed on March 5 was made available on Friday.

Additional public prosecutor Vijay Munde said the accused had a long-standing dispute with his uncle, Yeshwant Sakhya Budhar (54), about land on which the latter had built a house.

On the night of January 1, 2016, tensions escalated, and Baliram attacked his uncle with an axe, inflicting severe wounds that led to his death.

The prosecution examined nine witnesses, including eyewitnesses, to establish the guilt of the accused, the lawyer said.

The judge, in his order, acknowledged the accused's poor economic condition and normal behaviour throughout the trial. Considering these factors, the court took a lenient view while determining the punishment.