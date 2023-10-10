Thane court sentences man to 5 years RI for wife's death after assault

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for beating his wife and causing her death.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Rachna R Tehra found Bikas Vishwanath Yadav (33) guilty of charges under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code based on his minor daughter’s deposition.

The accused was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on him.

A copy of the detailed order dated September 12 was made available on Tuesday.

Additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre told the court that the accused and his wife Rani Raj Chavan were residents of Shilphata in Thane district.

On September 29, 2017, the accused beat his wife with a plastic pipe and banged her head against a wall, due to which she sustained severe injuries and died in treatment at a hospital, the prosecutor said, submitting that the accused should be convicted of murder.

The court noted that the couple's daughter, who was seven years old at the time of the incident, had witnessed the attack and her evidence needed to be scrutinised carefully.

The girl in her deposition had stated that her father had quarrelled with her mother and assaulted her with a pipe, rendering her unconscious with a head injury, the court said.

The girl has stood as firm as the "Rock of Gibraltar", it said.

There is voluntary evidence establishing a link between the seized pipe and injuries sustained by the deceased, the court observed while convicting the accused. PTI COR ARU