Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment for 2017 murder of salesman

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him in the murder of a salesman more than seven years ago.

Besides the conviction of Suresh Pradeep Jaiswal, Additional Sessions Judge A N Sirsikar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

This verdict follows the earlier convictions of two co-accused, Amit Indradev Gupta and Avanish Jaiswal, who were sentenced to life in 2023.

According to court papers, the crime was committed in the early hours of January 1, 2017.

Victim Vikas Upadhyay, who worked in an electronic store, got into a confrontation with the convicts over hailing a cab. He then tried to board an autorickshaw but the trio fatally attacked him despite bystanders trying to pacify them.

“The circumstances and witness testimonies conclusively establish that the accused acted with a common intention,” noted Judge Sirsikar.

Pradeep’s trial saw delays as he was absconding, leading to his case being separated from that of his co-accused. PTI COR NR