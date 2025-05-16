Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment for ex-girlfriend's murder

Thane, May 16 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for attacking his former girlfriend with an axe and killing her in 2016.

Sessions judge A N Sirsikar found the accused, Amitkumar alias Avi Amarnath Vishwakarma (40), guilty of charges under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

A copy of the order dated May 14 was made available on Friday.

Additional public prosecutor Rashmi G Khirsagar informed the court that the victim, Komal Sakpal, was in a relationship with Vishwakarma for three years, but they broke up due to his alcohol and substance abuse.

On December 21, 2015, the accused attacked Sakpal with an axe and injured her. She died during treatment at a hospital on January 4, 2016.

A total of 11 witnesses and numerous pieces of evidence, including the victim's dying declaration, medical reports, and seized articles, were examined during the trial.