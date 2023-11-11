Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment for killing father-in-law

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for beating his father-in-law to death over a dispute.

Advertisment

Additional sessions judge D B Bangde on Thursday found the accused Vijay Bhagwan Aaswar guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane informed the court that the accused was married to the daughter of the victim Ramchandra Kalappa Jadhav.

The woman’s family had not approved of the marriage and there were frequent quarrels between them. The couple separated two years into the marriage, the lawyer said.

The accused visited the house of his in-laws on February 25, 2016, and during an ensuing argument, attacked his father-in-law with an iron rod. The victim sustained severe injuries and died in a hospital, it was stated. PTI COR ARU