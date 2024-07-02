Thane court sentences man to RI for life for stabbing neighbour to death

Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 34-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for life for killing his neighbour and injuring the latter's wife over a petty dispute five years ago.

Principal district and sessions judge S B Agrawal on Monday found the accused, Pankaj Galla Goil, a resident of Mumbra, guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Goil was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and fined Rs 13,500.

Additional public prosecutors Anil Ladvanjari and Jayshree Korde informed the court that on the night of May 3, 2020, the victim, Salam Khan, was taking a walk near his house and engaged in small talk with Goil's wife, who took objection and picked a quarrel with him.

The accused soon stepped out of his house and pulled out a knife during the heated exchange, stabbing the victim multiple times.

Goil also attacked and injured the victim's wife when she intervened.

Khan and his wife were rushed to a civic hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Nine prosecution witnesses, including the victim's wife, were examined during the trial, it was stated. PTI COR ARU