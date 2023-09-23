Thane court sentences Nepalese national to seven years RI for friend's death

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a Nepalese national to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the death of his friend who succumbed to injuries following an attack.

Advertisment

Additional sessions judge P M Gupta found the accused Gopi Sete Dholi guilty of charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane informed the court that both Dholi and the victim Deviram Thapa (50) worked as security guards at factories in Narpoli locality of Bhiwandi.

Advertisment

On August 4, 2020, Dholi found that his mobile phone was missing and suspected Thapa of stealing the device, she said.

He later attacked the victim in an inebriated state and injured him. The man succumbed to the injuries in a hospital, the court was told.

Seven witnessed were examined in the case, it was stated. PTI COR ARU