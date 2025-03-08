Thane court sentences two men to life imprisonment in 2017 gang-rape case

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for the rape of a 30-year-old woman in 2017.

Additional sessions judge Vasudha L Bhosale on Friday found the accused, Suresh Pandurang Gosavi (40) and Umesh alias Rakesh Zhala (39), guilty under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced them to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 each.

The accused were also convicted on the charges of kidnapping the victim and robbery and handed them different terms of imprisonment.

The judge, in her order, stated that all the sentences would run concurrently.

The court also ordered that the accused pay Rs 40,000 each to the victim as compensation and referred the case to the DLSA for compensation to the victim as per law.

Additional public prosecutors Varsha Chandane and Rajendra P Patil told the court that on the evening of December 19, 2017, the victim, who was employed as a store manager, was returning home from work when she took Gosavi's cab, and the other accused man was already in the front seat.

The accused drove some distance and halted, claiming the car had a flat tyre that needed to be fixed. The duo proceeded to rob the woman, snatched her jewellery and mobile phone and raped her in the car, the prosecution said.

The men then took her to a lodge, where she raised an alarm, and they abandoned her and fled, they said.

The judge, in her order, noted that the prosecution had successfully proved all charges against the accused, who needed to be convicted and sentenced. PTI COR ARU