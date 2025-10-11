Thane court sentences vegetable vendor to 10 years in jail for attempted murder

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) The sessions court in Maharashtra’s Thane city has sentenced a vegetable vendor to 10 years in prison for viciously attacking his neighbour over an accident involving his dog and the victim’s son 14 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge R S Bhakare handed the jail term to 45-year-old Ramesh Vasant Dalvi on Friday after convicting him under the Indian Penal Code section 307 for attempting to murder Ravishankar Pandit.

According to case details, Daliv violently attacked Pandit with an axe, leaving him with head injuries, in the city’s Yeoor area in 2011.

The assault stemmed from an accident involving Pandit’s son and Dalvi’s dog.

The court said that although Dalvi had no criminal antecedents and was the sole earning member of his family, the gravity of the crime warranted stern punishment. “The lawbreakers need to be dealt with deterrently,” said the court, sending Dalvi to 10 years in prison.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict. PTI COR NR