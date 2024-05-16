Thane dentist duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site

Thane, May 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old female dentist from Maharashtra’s Thane district has accused a man, whom she met on a matrimonial site, of cheating her of Rs 1.5 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The complainant, a resident of Mira Road, told the police that she came in contact with accused Rahul Dadich in 2023 and they began communicating.

Last month, Dadich allegedly took Rs 1.54 lakh from the dentist on some pretext or the other but stopped communicating with her soon after.

Realising that she had been duped, the dentist lodged a police complaint on Wednesday, said the station house officer of Nayanagar police station, adding that Dadich has been booked for cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR NR