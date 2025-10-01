Thane deputy municipal commissioner caught red-handed while taking bribe

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) A deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation was allegedly caught while taking a bribe from a builder by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

The development came on the TMC's anniversary day.

ACB officials caught the deputy municipal commissioner while accepting Rs 25 lakh from the complainant. He had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh earlier, as per the complaint, officials said.

The ACB was yet to provide more details about the offence. PTI COR KRK