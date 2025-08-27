Thane district administration orders urgent repair of potholed roads

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) The authorities have ordered urgent repair of roads with potholes in Thane district to minimise distress to the public, an official release said on Wednesday.

“The poor condition of roads in Thane district has led to serious inconvenience for the public. In response, an urgent meeting was called to address these issues before the onset of the Ganpati festival, which sees high traffic and public movement,” the district administration said in the release.

A stern warning has been given to officials of all departments concerned, it said, adding that all roads must be made traffic-worthy and repaired properly before the festival.

“Delays or excuses will not be tolerated,” the release said.

The district had earlier seen protests over the poor condition of several roads. PTI COR NR