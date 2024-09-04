Thane district court sentences man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for attempted murder

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has convicted a 30-year-old man on charges of attempt to murder in a two-year-old criminal case and sentenced him to ten years rigorous imprisonment (RI).

In his order delivered on Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge PR Ashturkar at Kalyan town also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused, Saddam Hussain Abdul Razzak Sheikh.

While convicting and handing down ten years rigorous imprisonment to Sheikh, the judge noted the prosecution has successfully proved charges against him.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) SR Kulkarni told the court Sheikh attacked a man on May 29, 2022, with a sharp weapon when he came out of a Mumbai mosque after offering prayers, badly injuring him.

The accused attacked the victim alleging his brother was a police informer. When the victim ran from the spot to save his life, Sheikh chased him and threatened him with dire consequences, according to the prosecutor.

Kulkarni said 11 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial. PTI COR RSY