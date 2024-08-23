Thane district education officer suspended for Badlapur case, BMC official over school CCTV cameras

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) The Thane District Education Officer was suspended on Friday for not reporting the Badlapur sexual assault case on time, while the Education Officer of BMC faced the same action for non-installation of CCTV cameras in civic schools in the metropolis.

Making the announcement at a press conference in the BMC headquarters, state school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said the action will send a very strong message that the government will not tolerate such negligence.

He said Thane District Education Officer (DEO) Balasaheb Rakshe and BMC's education officer Rajesh Kankal have been suspended.

"Rakshe was suspended for not reporting the Badlapur sexual assault case in time so that action could have been taken quickly. Kankal has been suspended for non-installation of CCTV cameras in BMC schools. I have been following up on this issue for two years and even now work is in process and cameras are yet to be installed," Kesarkar said.

Officials said BMC plans to install 2832 CCTV cameras in 123 schools at an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore.

Two girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by a sweeper in a school in Badlapur on August 11 and 12, triggering a massive protest in the area, which saw train services being disrupted for more than 10 hours on August 20. PTI KK BNM