Thane district planning committee meeting approves Rs 1,300 cr plan

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) The first meeting of Thane District Planning Committee chaired by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has approved a Rs 1,300 crore development plan for 2025-26, officials said on Wednesday.

The plan was forwarded to the state government for approval, officials said.

Shinde, the guardian minister for Thane district, said the plan would be put up in a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

The meeting was attended by the district collector, cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik, MLAs, the MP, and officials.

The meeting decided to expand the financial plan limit to Rs 1,500 crore, a rise of 42 per cent, an official said.

Shinde said he directed the district collector and other stakeholders to digitise the issuance of certificates.

The Deputy CM said a coastal road was planned in Thane.

Shinde told reporters that he had spoken to the district superintendent of police and asked him to expedite the investigation into tracing the Shiv Sena leader from Palghar, Ashok Dhodi.

Officials informed that only 120 out of 1,328 Zilla Parishad schools in Thane district are covered by CCTV cameras. PTI COR NSK