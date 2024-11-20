Thane district webcast polling from all 6,995 booths: Officials

Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) As assembly elections were held in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the voting process was webcast from all 6,995 booths in 18 districts in Thane district, officials said.

District Collector Ashok Shingare told the media that only a select number of polling were equipped for livestreaming in previous elections.

He said 10,486 web cameras were installed at polling booths this time. Of these, 10,008 cameras were broadcasting the election process without interruption, setting a new benchmark for transparency, the official said.

This direct communication allowed for real-time problem-solving and ensured smooth polling in the district, he said.

In a notable display of civic engagement, 28-year-old Apurva Pande, a researcher from Boston, and another individual from Canada travelled to Dombivli to cast their votes, said officials.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane city, is among the key figures contesting the polls in the district. PTI COR NR