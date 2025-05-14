Thane district's first Metro train trial run from Dahisar to Kashigaon flagged off

Thane, May 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday flagged off the trial run of the Phase-1 of the Metro Line-9 between Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon in Thane district, marking a major step in the mobility for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

This is the first metro corridor in Thane district.

Besides CM Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were also present on the occasion.

Metro Line-9 is a pioneering double-decker project, ingeniously integrating both metro and vehicular flyovers on a common viaduct - a first for the MMR. The 4.4 km Phase-1 stretch runs from Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon, and has stations at Dahisar (East), Pandurangwadi, Miragaon, and Kashigaon. The much-anticipated line that connects Mira-Bhayandar to key hubs in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs and the international airport.

This new line is set to revolutionise travel for Mira-Bhayandar residents, offering direct connectivity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (via Lines 7 & 7A), Andheri (West) (via Line 2B), Ghatkopar (via Lines 7 & 1), and the Link Road (via Line 2A at Dahisar East). Future connections will extend to Thane (via Line-10 at Miragaon) and Vasai-Virar (via the upcoming Line-13), the MMRDA said in a statement.

The project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly near the Dahisar Toll Naka, reduce vehicular emissions through eco-friendly commuting, and introduce energy-efficient systems like regenerative braking, it said.

CM Fadnavis highlighted the project's importance, saying, "Technical testing for this phase has begun. This stretch offers seamless connectivity along the Western Express Highway and will act as a major decongestion solution. It is the first time in the MMR that a double-decker structure combining a metro and a flyover has been constructed." Mira-Bhayandar will immensely benefit from this integration. We are committed to completing 50 km of metro this year, followed by 62 km next year, and 60 km in the year after. By 2027, metro travel will expand considerably, alleviating the load on our arterial roads, he said.

Deputy CM Shinde said the proposed extension up to Virar will ensure connectivity across Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts.

"Under the MMRDA's leadership, we are working towards a 337 km-long metro network for Mumbai. Our goal is to commission 50-60 km of metro each year, thereby offering complete last-mile and end-to-end connectivity. This will bring down the number of vehicles on roads and reduce pollution levels significantly," he said.

Deputy CM Pawar added, "Metro Line-9 is a testimony to our commitment to fast-tracking infrastructure projects that benefit the common man. With reduced travel times and enhanced intermodal connectivity, this corridor will improve the ease of commuting and contribute positively to the regional economy." Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of the MMRDA, said Metro Line-9 is not just a new corridor but a strategic connector that integrates Mira-Bhayandar with the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region. PTI COR NP