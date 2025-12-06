Thane ex-corporator alleges 'vote theft' as name missing from electoral rolls

Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Thane’s former three-time corporator Sudhir Ramchandra Bhagat has alleged “vote theft” after his name was found deleted from the electoral rolls, barring him from contesting the upcoming civic elections.

Following his complaint, the Thane district collector, in a statement on December 1, admitted that Bhagat’s name was omitted “inadvertently" due to a mistake by officials.

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Bhagat, however, claimed that this was "vote theft" and said he believes the deletion was a deliberate act to deprive a strong candidate of the opportunity.

The former corporator also claimed he has evidence to prove that false names have been included in the voters' list while the genuine ones have been removed.

Bhagat has written to the Thane municipal commissioner seeking inclusion in the rolls.

The first phase of polls to several local bodies in Maharashtra was held on December 2.

The schedule for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, which are overdue, has not yet been announced. Polls to various local and civic bodies in the state are to be completed by January 31, 2026, as per the Supreme Court's directive.

Bhagat has an old association with Thane city, as the 'Ramchandra Nagar' area here had been named after his father, who was a social worker.

The former corporator said he had voted in the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly polls last year, but recently found his name was not in the electoral rolls.

While the collector agreed to re-include his name in the list, Bhagat will not be able to vote or contest the upcoming civic election as the July 1 cut-off date for electoral rolls has passed.

Bhagat accused the Election Commission of procedural lapses and alleged that money may have exchanged hands to strike names off the list. “Why should citizens suffer due to this mess?” he asked. PTI COR GK