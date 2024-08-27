Thane: FIR filed against Maharashtra ex-DGP Pandey, 6 others for extortion, criminal conspiracy

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against former Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey and 6 others in Thane city on charges of extortion, criminal intimidation and preparation of fabricated documents, among others, police said on Tuesday.

The first information report (FIR) against the seven individuals, including Pandey -- who was appointed DGP when the erstwhile MVA government was in office -- was filed on Monday at the Thane Nagar police station after Mumbai businessman Sanjay Punamiya submitted a complaint.

In the complaint, Punamiya claimed to have faced "significant troubles" at the hands of the accused between May 2021 and June 30, 2024.

Besides the retired IPS officer, the FIR has named ex-ACP Sardar Patil, Inspector Manohar Patil, advocate Shekar Jagtap, builder Shyamsunder Agrawa and two others - Subham Agrawal, and Sharad Agrawal -- as accused.

According to the complaint, the accused were unlawfully involved in investigation into a 2016 crime case registered with the Thane Nagar police. They also threatened the complainant and other businessmen with false cases, extorted money and prepared fabricated documents, while (one of them) posing as a Special Public Prosecutor to mislead courts, it said.

The FIR lists charges under multiple sections of the old IPC, including extortion, criminal conspiracy and false evidence, criminal intimidation, personating a public servant, giving false statements and obstruction of justice, assault, forgery and using forged documents, among others.

An investigation into the matter was underway, the police added.