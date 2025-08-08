Thane firm cheated of Rs 10.39 cr; case registered

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly cheating a company in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 10.39 crore over four years, police said on Friday.

As per the FIR registered on Thursday, the Thane-based company had placed an order with a beverage manufacturer, who allegedly failed to keep up with supply, replace expired products, and other irregularities, an official said.

The fraud occurred between January 2019 and December 2022, and caused a loss of Rs 10.39 crore to the complainant, he said.

The official said that a case has been registered under sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused company, its director, sales head and the proprietor of a logistics company.

"No arrests have been made so far. The case has been registered based on electronic evidence, and further comprehensive investigation is underway by the economic offences branch of Thane police," he said. PTI COR ARU