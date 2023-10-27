Thane fully prepared to tackle lumpy skin disease, symptoms similar to it spotted in some cattle in Bhiwandi: Officials

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) Thane district authorities are fully prepared to tackle Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle, an official said on Friday.

A release from the district administration said the ailment has been reported in Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Pune, Latur, Satara, Amravati, Solapur and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra.

As per guidelines issued by the state government, Thane district has been declared a "controlled area" on the order of Collector Ashok Shingare, who is also chairman of the district disaster management committee, it said.

"Declaration of controlled area means a ban is in force on cattle fairs, races, exhibitions," the release said, adding that symptoms similar to lumpy skin disease have been found in some cattle in Bhiwandi taluka in the district.

Lumpy skin disease has been reported in India from 2019. It is a viral disease that affects cattle and is transmitted by blood feeding insects, flies, mosquitoes and ticks.

It causes fever, nodules on the skin of the cattle and may lead to death. PTI COR BNM BNM