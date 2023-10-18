Thane girl travelling by local train kidnapped, rescued from Satara; boyfriend held

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her boyfriend while she was travelling by a local train from Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The incident took place on October 12. The girl was later traced to a village in Satara district, located more than 250 km from here, and rescued on Sunday, they said, adding that her 19-year-old boyfriend has been arrested.

The girl was travelling alone by the local train from Badlapur to Vikhroli in neighbouring Mumbai on October 12 when she went missing.

Her family members then approached the Kalyan GRP, following which a case of kidnapping was registered, GRP's senior police inspector Arshuddin Sheikh said.

During the probe, the police got information that the girl's male friend had lured her and kidnapped her. The police conducted enquiries with friends of both the girl and the man and got to know that the two were at Shendre village in Satara.

A police team reached the village and spotted her standing on a road on Sunday. While the police were enquiring with her, the accused man came out of a house in the area and he was caught, the official said.

The police brought both of them here and handed them over to the Kalyan GRP where the case was registered, he said. PTI COR GK