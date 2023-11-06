Thane gram panchayats asked to limit use of firecrackers on Diwali to curb pollution

Thane: The Thane Zilla Parishad has asked 431 gram panchayats in the district to limit the use of firecrackers in their areas during the upcoming Diwali festival celebration, an official said on Monday.

This step to reduce noise and air pollution in villages of Maharashtra's Thane district has been taken as part of the ongoing 'Majhi Vasundhara' programme for the betterment of environment, Zilla Parishad's deputy chief executive officer Pramod Kale said.

The gram panchayats have initiated awareness campaigns in the villages which will go continue till the end of the festival, he said.

"During the Ganpati festival in September, we had also appealed for the use of environment-friendly idols which received a good response," he said.