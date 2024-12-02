Thane hospital conducts 100 paediatric surgeries in single day under NCHP

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) The Thane district general hospital achieved a landmark by conducting 100 paediatric surgeries in a single day under the National Child Health Programme, an official said on Monday.

The surgeries were performed on children in the 0-18 age group at the Vitthal Saina General Hospital on Sunday, he added.

The initiative, under the leadership of District Surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar, was a concerted effort to address common paediatric conditions, such as hernias, eye conditions, blood clots, stuck fingers, phimosis, as well as tumours in the neck and stomach, an official release said.

Dr Sanjay Oak, former dean of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai, provided guidance and the surgeries were carried out with support from doctors and staff of Sion Hospital, it added. PTI COR BNM