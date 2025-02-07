Thane housewife falls for ‘lucrative’ investment, loses Rs 29 lakh

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have booked three persons for allegedly duping a housewife of Rs 29 lakh with the promise of high returns on investment, an official said on Friday.

The 43-year-old complainant told the Mira Road police she lost the money over the past three years.

Accused Ankit Samant, Umesh Davra and Neha Singh offered attractive returns and persuaded the woman to invest in the stock market and real estate through them, the official said citing the FIR.

Between February 2022 and February 2025, she collectively shelled out Rs 29 lakh but did not receive any returns. After her repeated follow-ups, the trio became unreachable. She then approached the police on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the three accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, the official added. PTI COR NR