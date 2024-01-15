Rs 21 lakh burnt as gas cutter used by thieves to open ATM triggers fire in Thane

Thane: A botched bid by unidentified thieves to rob an ATM in Maharashtra's Thane district with a gas cutter triggered a fire that reduced Rs 21 lakh stored cash to ashes, police said on Monday. The incident occurred at the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank located in Vishnu Nagar area in Dombivali township in the wee hours of January 13, an official said.

"Unidentified persons broke open the lock of the shutter to enter the ATM kiosk between 1 AM and 2 AM on January 13. They used a gas cutter to open the ATM. However, the intense heat generated during the process caused a fire," the official said.

He said the internal components of the ATM were severely damaged in the blaze, resulting in the destruction of the machine and the loss of the stored cash, estimated to be worth Rs 21,11,800.

"Based on the details provided by the Electronic Payment Systems official responsible for managing the ATM center, police registered an FIR," the official added.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 380 (Theft in any building, tent or vessel, and 427 (Committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code.