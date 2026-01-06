Thane jail inmate manhandles cop, smashes CCTV cameras; booked

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) An inmate at a sub-jail in Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly manhandled a police officer and destroyed CCTV cameras while questioning his detention and demanding his immediate release, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused claimed he was "unfazed" by legal action because he had faced similar charges in the past, they said.

The Shantinagar police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Faiaz Islam Shaikh (25), in connection with the incident which occurred on Sunday in the Bhiwandi sub-jail premises, where he was already lodged for a prior offence.

According to the police, the accused began shouting and hurling abuses at the personnel on duty. He allegedly challenged the authority of the police, questioning his detention and demanding his immediate release.

He further threatened the staff, claiming that a previous charge under Indian Penal Code Section 353 (assault on a public servant) did not bother him, an official from the Shantinagar police station said.

Shaikh allegedly pulled out three CCTV cameras installed near the sub-jail's gate and smashed them onto the floor. He also broke three light bulbs in the area, the official said.

When a police officer attempted to pacify him and explain the protocol, the accused grabbed his collar and pushed him, he added.

The police have registered a case in this connection against Shaikh under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to public property), he said. PTI COR GK