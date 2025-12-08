Thane jeweller duped of Rs 70 lakh; 3 booked

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a couple and another person for allegedly cheating a jeweller in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 70 lakh, officials said on Monday.

The accused gained the trust of the jeweller, from Golawli in Dombivli, by making timely payments on earlier purchases.

However, in October, they bought gold ornaments, collectively valued at nearly Rs 70 lakh, on three occasions, an official from Manpada police station said.

The accused promised to clear the dues later, but did not make the payment. Upon further insistence, they abused and threatened the jeweller, the police said.

Following the jeweller's complaint, the police on December 5 registered a case against the three accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(4) (cheating), 314 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 352 (intentional insult), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention), the official said. PTI COR GK